Fishmeal Market Recent Research, Top Companies, Size, Share, Top Trends, Application and Global Forecast by 2026

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Fishmeal market are:



- TASA

- Diamante

- Austevoll Seafood ASA

- COPEINCA

- Corpesca SA

- Omega Protein

- Coomarpes

- KT Group

- Cermaq

- FF Skagen

- Austral

- Kodiak Fishmeal

- Havsbrun

- Hayduk

- Exalmar

- Strel Nikova

- Nissui

- Iceland Pelagic

- Daybrook

- Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio

- Hisheng Feeds

- Chishan Group

- Dalian Longyuan Fishmeal

- Fengyu Halobios

- Hainan Fish oil&fish meal



Download Sample Report and Full Report TOC: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1435048/global-fishmeal-market

Global Fishmeal Market: Drivers and Restrains



The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market's growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of sales about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of sales by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.



The fishmeal and fish oil industries are one of the few major animal industries existing today that still relies greatly on a "hunting-and-gathering" technique. Most fish rendered into meal and oil are captured at sea. Millions of tons of fishmeal are produced worldwide. Contrary to recent popular beliefs, most fishmeal and oil are produced from sustainable, managed, and monitored fish stocks, reducing the possibility of over-fishing. The supply is presently stable at 6.0 to 6.5 million tons annually.

Approximately 4 to 5 tons of whole fish are required to produce 1 ton of dry fishmeal. Peru produces almost one-third of the total world fishmeal supply. Other principal fishmeal-producing countries are Chile, China, Thailand, USA, Iceland, Norway, Denmark, and Japan Major groups of industrial fish rendered into fishmeal are anchovies, herrings, menhaden, sardines, shads, and smelts

Fish can be processed at sea in factory ships or caught and stored until they are transported to a processing facility on the coast. Fish is a highly perishable raw material, and spoilage will occur if it is not processed in a timely manner. Preservation using ice or refrigerated seawater is common.

Request for Customization @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1435048/global-fishmeal-market



Table 1. Top fishmeal producing countries.

- Peru (Anchovy)

- Chile (Anchovy and Horse mackerel).

- China (Various species).

- Thailand (Various species).

- U.S.A. (Menhaden, Pollock).

- European Union, others (Various species).

- Iceland and Norway (Capelin, Herrings, Bluewhiting).

- Denmark (Pout, Sandeel, Sprat).

- Japan (Sardine/Pilchard).

- South Africa (Pilchard).



Following are the segments covered by the report are



- Steam dried(SD)

- Flame dried(FD)



By Application:



- Aquaculture feed

- Poultry feed

- Pig feed

- Pet food