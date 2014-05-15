Fisil LLC Adds Office 365 to Linux Lync Software Client for Ubuntu, Red Hat, SUSE and CentOS

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Fisil LLC, a software development company, added Microsoft Office 365 (Lync Online) login to its Lync Linux software clients for Microsoft Lync. The clients are available for download at fisil.com



Lync Online enables hosted communication between people in different Lync networks.



Wync has a full range of features: file transfer, chat, VoIP, etc.



This software helps users of Microsoft Lync for communications.



When contacted, Joseph Saib, a developer at Fisil LLC, said “Linux, Lync Online.”



Microsoft Lync is used by millions to communicate and cooperate. Lync has chat, voice and video calls, file transfer, screen sharing and remote PC control. Microsoft does not provide a Linux Lync client, which is troublesome for Linux users. Fisil fills this gap.



When contacted, a company spokesperson explained “Lync Online is especially good for smaller companies that don’t want to maintain their own servers. Now they can use it on Linux, too. Download Wync free.”



Fisil’s portable code made it easy to make Lync clients for Linux, Android, iPhone and iPad.



Fisil’s software is used at many companies: Accenture, HP, P&G, Dell, Deloitte, NHS, Ericsson, Atos, Vodafone, etc. Fisil also makes custom versions to meet special customer needs. The company is now focused on improving its Linux clients.



About Fisil LLC

Established 2011, Fisil developed its own Lync clients for Linux, Android, iPhone and iPad.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Joseph Saib

Contact Number: +1-408-868-5252

Email: media@fisil.com

Website: http://fisil.com/

Video: http://youtu.be/hijmHoaljC8

Address: 370 Altair Way, Suite 318, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 USA