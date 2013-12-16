Fisil LLC Releases a Linux Software Client for Microsoft Lync

Santa Clara, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Fisil LLC, a software development company, has released a Linux software client for Microsoft Lync. Named “Wync,” the software has a full range of features: file transfer, remote PC control, chat, program sharing, file transfer, video, desktop sharing, VoIP, etc. Wync also works on Android, iPhone and iPad. The software is helpful for people who use Microsoft Lync for communications.



When contacted, a spokesperson from the company said, “We make the World’s only full featured Linux software client for Microsoft Lync.” He further added, “We are a leading company for providing Lync software and outsourcing services.”



Millions of people work in companies that use Lync in order to cooperate and communicate with each other. They use Lync for chat, voice and video calls, file transfer, screen sharing and remote PC control. Microsoft does not make a Linux Lync client, so communication is difficult for Linux staff. Fisil is offering unique software full of helpful features to users, so that they can work efficiently.



When contacted, Joseph Saib, a developer at Fisil LLC, said “Our customers have been begging us to release this. We finally added the features needed to release.”



Fisil is the only company which made Lync software for Linux, Android, iPhone and iPad. Many companies use Fisil’s software. Some of the renowned names using them include Accenture, HP, P&G, Dell, Deloitte, NHS, Ericsson, Atos and Vodafone. Fisil also modifies its software, according to the requests of customers. The company plans to provide better security and customization, and will offer Mac and Windows Lync clients.



When contacted, Iori Zednalri from Atos said, “Excellent communication app. Nothing else to say except it works the way it was made to do as Lync for my Z1.”



About Fisil LLC

Fisil LLC was started in 2011, and has developed its own Lync clients for Linux, Android, iPhone and iPad. The company plans to offer clients on Mac and Windows, more secure Lync servers, and customized Lync servers.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Joseph Saib

Contact Number: +1-408-868-5252

Email id: media@fisil.com

Website: http://fisil.com/, http://youtu.be/hijmHoaljC8

Address: 1795 Catherine St., Santa Clara, CA, USA