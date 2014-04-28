Fisil LLC Releases Free Debian 64 Bit Linux Software Client for Microsoft Lync

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Fisil LLC, a software development company, released its Debian 64 bit Lync Linux software client for Microsoft Lync. It is available for download at fisil.com



Fisil also added conference calling and ability to join meetings into its Wync Linux clients.



Wync has a full range of features: file transfer, chat, VoIP, Federation, etc. Wync was already released on RedHat, Centos, SUSE (SLED), Android, iPhone, iPad and Kindle.



Other features are planned in this roadmap in April:



- MS 365 login (also enables login for many 2013 users)

- Linux -> MS desktop sharing

- Linux <-> Linux desktop sharing + Remote control



This software is helps users of Microsoft Lync for communications.



When contacted, Joseph Saib, a developer at Fisil LLC, said “Lync, Debian, Fisil.”



Microsoft Lync is used by millions to communicate and cooperate. Lync has chat, voice and video calls, file transfer, screen sharing and remote PC control. Microsoft does not provide a Linux Lync client, which is troublesome for Linux users. Fisil fills this gap.



When contacted, a company spokesperson explained “Debian is a stable Linux distribution, so other Linux distros are based on it. So download Wync for Debian.”



Fisil’s portable code made it easy to make Lync clients for Linux, Android, iPhone and iPad.



Fisil’s software is used at many companies: Accenture, HP, P&G, Dell, Deloitte, NHS, Ericsson, Atos, Vodafone, etc. Fisil also makes custom versions to meet special customer needs. The company is now focused on improving its Linux and custom Lync clients.



About Fisil LLC

Established 2011, Fisil developed its own Lync clients for Linux, Android, iPhone and iPad.



Contact Information



Contact Person: Joseph Saib

Contact Number: +1-408-868-5252

Email: media@fisil.com

Website: http://fisil.com/

Video: http://youtu.be/hijmHoaljC8

Address: 370 Altair Way, Suite 318, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 USA