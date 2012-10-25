Fit Fanatics Build Fitness Community Website

Birmingham, West Midlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- These days living a healthy lifestyle is extremely important, but it’s also increasingly difficult to find time to keep fit and healthy. Having to work longer hours due to the continued increased cost of living, dealing with the hustle and bustle of every day city living or just generally not knowing where to begin are all reasons why people put their health down the bottom on our list of priorities.



This is where FitFanatics.co.uk wants to step in. With a community based website they hope to help people all across the world make and find time to get fit and healthy. The website is built around a blog full of articles and write-ups that detail everything from just getting started to advanced weight lifting techniques. When starting a workout plan, whether it’s to lose weight, keep fit or gain muscle it’s always good to have support. Fit Fanatics is a community based website where members can upload every detail of their fitness plan from workout routines and diet plans. Other users of the site can then comment, rate and offer support and advice to help that individual improve and reach their goal.



A spokes-person for the brand went on to say, “Our goal is to help people that want to get fit – to get fit. To be able to push all the excuses to one side and provide people with the information and guidelines they need. Sometimes it’s simply a lack of direction which stops people. We offer some fantastic diet and workout plans which can help everyone at every level to achieve their goal without the expenses of personal trainers and dieticians.”



For the cost conscious the website also features a review section which road-tests popular sports supplement brands from protein shakes to protein bars and then rates them on a scale out of 5 based on its performance, effectiveness, cost and overall performance of the product.



Overall the community is often described as a friendly place to be and offers real insight and help working towards your goals.



