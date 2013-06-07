Fit & Fashion Announces Pattern Making and Design Class Schedule

Montgomery, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Few things inspire self-confidence as much as knowing the clothes you wear look like they were designed to flatter and enhance your unique figure. Achieving that custom look is simpler than you might think, thanks to Fit & Fashion, a leader in simple, do-it-yourself patternmaking and clothing design. Now, Fit & Fashion is making it even simpler to design and make your own custom wardrobe thanks to its new schedule of patternmaking and design classes aimed at helping seamstresses of all levels learn how to create unique, one-of-a-kind clothing patterns.



Available in multiple locations throughout the greater Chicago area, these hands-on classes provide in-depth yet easy-to-follow instruction in using the Fit & Fashion templates and design program so users can maximize the benefits of the Fit & Fashion system.



Fit & Fashion is a personalized patternmaking system that uses your measurements and your style and design preferences to let you create the clothes you’ve always wanted to own but have never been able to afford. Unlike tedious pattern alterations or post-construction tailoring that attempts to retrofit garments that have already been made, Fit & Fashion begins with a custom pattern designed for your body so the clothes you create fit and flatter you like never before.



Using the Fit & Fashion system, you can design separates including blouses, jackets and skirts, as well as dresses, jeans, shorts, coats, pajamas and lots more quickly and easily using your personalized master pattern. In addition to in-person lessons, the Fit & Fashion system includes user-friendly, illustration-rich instructions and step-by-step guidance to help you get the looks you want.



About Fit & Fashion

Fit & Fashion was founded by Ottica Beamer and based on more than 40 years of fashion garment sewing experience. Beamer began sewing as a young child and learned professional patternmaking techniques in the mid-1980s. Since then she has refined her approach, simplifying it and consolidating it into the Fit & Fashion program and making custom clothing construction accessible to women of all ages and skill levels.



