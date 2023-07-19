Fit & Free with Nikki Sharp

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2023 -- Renowned wellness expert Nikki Sharp is set to join Host Dr. Nina to discuss changing your relationship with food and exercise and helping you achieve your dream body without restrictions. Scheduled for July 20th at 12pm PST, this eagerly awaited conversation provides invaluable insights and practical guidance for individuals seeking a holistic approach to their well-being. Tune in to this enlightening episode at www.voiceamerica.com/show/4167.



In this episode, we will explore the following topics: what to do if you've "fallen off the wagon" of healthy eating, tips to break free from the binge/restrict cycle, how to overcome bingeing, and changing your relationship with exercise from being a punishment to doing it because you love yourself.



Nikki is a true wellness visionary, author, and entrepreneur who has dedicated her life to empowering individuals to live their healthiest and happiest lives. Her personal journey towards self-discovery and vibrant health has inspired countless individuals to embark on their own transformative paths. Nikki is a former international model turned health advocate, a two-time best-selling author, and currently a Transformational Coach to more than half a million people around the world.



Tune in to The Binge Cure with Dr. Nina here: www.voiceamerica.com/show/4167



About Nikki Sharp

As a trusted Transformational Coach, Nikki empowers people to transform themselves on a mind, body, and soul level. A lack of wellness stems from a lack of connection. As an accomplished author, Nikki has penned several best-selling books, including "The 5-Day Real Food Detox" and "Meal Prep Your Way to Weight Loss." Her writing is not only insightful and informative but also relatable, making complex concepts and practical strategies accessible to readers of all backgrounds. Through her books, Nikki has guided readers on the path to nourishing their bodies with wholesome, nutrient-dense foods and embracing a mindful approach to eating. Her recipes are both delicious and nourishing, providing a wealth of inspiration for those seeking to make positive changes in their diets.



If you are interested to know more about her programs, her amazing podcast and have a peek about her lifestyle, follow her on Instagram: www.instagram.com/nikkisharp/



About Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin

Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin is a psychoanalyst, author, and radio host. She is a globally recognized expert in eating disorders and founder of The Binge Cure method, dedicated to helping people worldwide overcome binge eating and heal their relationship with food. Dr. Nina helps successful people break free from the underlying issues that block them from achieving and sustaining the life they want. She is the author of four books: The Binge Cure: 7 Steps to Outsmart Emotional Eating and Food for Thought: Perspectives on Eating Disorders, and co-editor (with Salman Akhtar) of Beyond the Primal Addiction and the upcoming Food Matters. She presented at the prestigious American Psychoanalytic Association's National Meeting and has written over 50 articles on the topic of eating disorders from a psychoanalytic perspective, including in Psyche (Aon), Psychology Today, and others. She's been featured in Good Housekeeping, The Los Angeles Times, Prevention, Real Simple, Redbook, Huffington Post, Beverly Hills Times and many national and international publications. She is a frequent guest expert, appearing on The Dr. Drew Podcast and countless other shows and has a YouTube series Break Free from Bingeing.



About The Binge Cure with Dr. Nina

Thursdays at 1pm PST on the VoiceAmerica Health & Wellness Channel

Would it surprise you to learn that binge eating is not about food? It's also not about willpower, control, or addiction. Host Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin reveals the keys to liberating ourselves from emotional eating, taking back control of our lives, and feeling good in our bodies. Most people aren't aware that there are hidden reasons they turn to food. Psychoanalyst Dr. Nina tackles these underlying issues, offering effective strategies to create lasting change.



Learn how to crack the code of emotional eating, identify hidden binge triggers and create permanent, sustainable weight loss, all without dieting, spending hours in the gym, or counting calories.



"With emotional eating, it's not what we're eating that's the real problem. It's what's eating "at" us," she says. "By getting to the roots of why you're eating, you can transform your relationship with food forever. You'll be able to eat whatever you want without guilt, shame, worrying about gaining weight or thinking about food all the time."



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, (480) 553-5756.