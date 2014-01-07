Fit Warez Unveils the Bridal BodyPlan - The First All Natural Weight Loss System Engineered for Brides

Tamil Nadu, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Fit Warez, an all natural Healthcare company, whose motto is to provide quality health care products at cost effective prices has unveiled its flagship product “The BRIDAL BODYPLAN”.



The Bridal BodyPlan is being launched as the first comprehensive all natural system for weight management & fitness, especially geared for brides, in India.



Isha Vinodh, a founding partner of Fit Warez and the key person behind the Bridal BodyPlan system, launched the first kit today.



“Effective fitness and beauty invariably require consistent use of natural aids over a period of time. But the costs associated with quality products can be a deterrent to this.” she said, “ Fit Warez has always aimed at bridging this gap by selling directly to the customer and cutting the extraneous costs associated with ad spends, distribution and shop commissions which multiply the end consumer price of the product... The Bridal BodyPlan will follow the same vision, and it also has the distinction of being the first combo product for the Fit Warez brand.”



The kit at display had 4 distinct products. A Green tea with 4 additional herbs for boosting metabolism and aiding natural fat burning. A Carbohydrate blocker based on the white kidney bean extract which may aid in cutting excessive carb absorption while eating out or partying. An anti cellulite massage oil for breaking cellulite in the fat problem areas, and a nerve tonic for women.



Later in her speech, Isha Vinodh, handed out clinical study references highlighting the efficacy of the natural ingredients used in the products of the kit. She also stressed on the fact that natural supplementing is safer & superior in the long term, when compared to drugs and clinical procedures for weight loss.



“Even people who diet and workout can benefit - in terms of getting faster and better results by exploiting these natural aids... all of us can do with some help, especially with today's lifestyle!” she concluded the evening.



To learn more about the system visit: http://bridalbodyplan.com/



Contact Details Of Press Release

Fit Warez

E2EF, CeeDeeYes: Regal Palm Gardens

383, Tambaram Road, Velachery

Chennai 600042 Tamil Nadu, India.

Phone: 044 42012969

Cell:+91 - 9840107388



Website:

http://bridalbodyplan.com

http://fitwarez.com

Email: info@fitwarez.com



Contact Person:

Vinodh Ravishanker

(Managing Partner)

vinod@incomm.co.in