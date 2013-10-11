FitDesk X1 Folding Exercise Bike Review Now Available at Exercise-Review-Site.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Earlier this year Exercise-Review-Site.com reviewed the FitDesk X1 Folding Exercise Bike, and they have now updated this review several months on to reflect the latest customer opinion on this particular bike.



For anyone who hasn't heard of the FitDesk X1 before, this is basically a home exercise bike that doubles up as a workstation so that people can get some work done or browse the internet on their laptops, for example, whilst they are working out.



A large percentage of people seem to spend half their lives sat in front of a TV or computer screen, which is undoubtedly bad for people's health.



So this machine should help people avoid putting on weight (and maybe help them lose some weight) whilst also boosting both their fitness levels and their overall health.



Commenting on the FitDesk X1 Folding Exercise Bike, a spokesman for Exercise-Review-Site.com said:



"This home exercise is very easy to assemble and is actually surprisingly lightweight considering that it has a built-in desktop."



"What I like about it is that it can be folded away very easily when it is not being used, so it doesn't take up too much room in your home, and it has ample space for a computer or a games console, for instance, which can be held in place with the strap on the sliding platform."



"Plus with regards to the actual exercise bike, it delivers a smooth and very quiet workout, and there are even resistance bands included so that you can get an upper body workout as well."



"So overall it is easy to see why this is one of the top-selling exercise bikes in 2013."



A full review of the FitDesk X1 Folding Exercise Bike, as well as details of the new X2.0 model, can be found at:



http://www.exercise-review-site.com/2013/04/fitdesk-x1-folding-exercise-bike-review.html



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.