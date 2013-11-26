Fitlife Announces 21 Day Fitness Challenge

Ivyland, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- In an effort to help individuals or groups lose weight solely based on fitness and work out regime, Fitlife, an elite fitness center in Southampton, PA, is pleased to announce the startup of a 21-day fitness challenge. Participants will be tested and push their bodies to the limit by burning calories, conducting numerous exercises, and retrieving that lost confidence in physical appearance. The challenge kicks off on December 1st with an Open House Seminar and will conclude on December 22nd, exactly 21 days later.



Working out with certified and award-winning trainers, taking part in a weekly seminar, and being guided through meal plans to optimize the individuals nutrition intake will result in a trimmed body and have each committed participant feeling refreshed and motivated to stay in shape. What makes Fitlife challenges so successful is the fact that the trainers and coaches don’t implement the use of weight-loss drugs or eating diets. It’s all natural, making participants look great and feel great.



If an individual is one of the first 21 people to sign up for the challenge, they will receive savings of $150 in this extensive training regime. As an added bonus, those interested in completing the challenge will receive two free complimentary gifts from the professionals at Fitlife. To establish a workout routine for clients wishing to lose weight, this challenge will implement effective exercise strategies that will give each participant an extra level of energy. Fat will be burned off the body in a short amount of time and the results will speak for themselves. Those who complete the challenge will see their bodies trimmed and their pant size decrease, as they will drop up to 10 pounds in the three week program.



When the 21 days is over, participants will be yearning for more. To keep the body in prime condition, Fitlife offers personalized and private training sessions for any interested candidates. For more information about this challenge, or to sign up in an effort to lose weight and keep the body in shape through the winter, please call 215-322-1499, or visit their website today.



About Fitlife

Located in Ivyland, PA, Fitlife provides award-winning training programs that improve the quality of many individuals’ lives. By committing time and energy to improving overall health and athletic ability, individuals involved with Fitlife will overcome any challenges or obstacles that may be faced in life. Over the years, Fitlife has worked with thousands of clients from all walks of life, no matter how experienced or how new they are to the world of fitness. Fitlife uses a training method that is based upon lifestyle enhancement or the belief that whatever you do in your life, a trainer or coach can help you do it better. To learn more information about Fitlife and how they Change Lives, please visit http://www.onlinefitlife.com/.