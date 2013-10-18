Fitlife Announces Victory in Dragon Boat Team Competition

Ivyland, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- In extensive training that included eight separate one-hour sessions throughout the summer, members of Fitlife, a premier fitness center and gym in Southampton, PA, competed in the Philadelphia Dragon Boat Race Festival on Saturday, October 5th. The first year entering the competition, 22 members of Fitlife paddled for charity and competed in the open mixed division which allows up to 12 men on the boat. Altogether, the team was made up of 13 women and seven men.



After training once a month for six months on the water and countless hours in the gym, the Fitlife team was ready and hungry. The team missed the Pro Division by .12 of a second, which was an amazing feat in itself. They settled nicely in the next division where Fitlife was ranked 3rd after the semi-final heats. In the final, however, the team knew they had more in the tank and paddled to victory by .48 of a second.



The members of team Fitlife were rowing for the Love for Life Foundation, an organization that raises money for pancreatic cancer research. Many of the members utilized the six months of training and were in the best shape of their lives for the race. Fitlife offers dozens of events and activities such as the Dragon Boat racing throughout the year to encourage members to get involved and get moving, which results in substantial weight loss in Warrington and keeps the body in tremendous shape.



For those interested in receiving personal training to get the most out their workout and exercise, Fitlife has some of the most experienced and dedicated personal trainers to coach their clients through the workout and maximize their health and fitness. They have been voted the Best Fitness Training Center and Fitness Center in Bucks County each of the last two years. To learn more about how to become a member of the Fitlife community gym, reach out to them at 215-322-1499 or visit their website for more information.



About Fitlife

Located in Ivyland, PA, Fitlife provides award-winning training programs that improve the quality of many individuals’ lives. By committing time and energy to improving overall health and athletic ability, individuals involved with Fitlife will overcome any challenges or obstacles that may be faced in life. Over the years, Fitlife has worked with thousands of clients from all walks of life, no matter how experienced or how new they are to the world of fitness. Fitlife uses a training method that is based upon lifestyle enhancement or the belief that whatever you do in your life, a trainer or coach can help you do it better. To learn more information about Fitlife and how they Change Lives, please visit http://www.onlinefitlife.com/.