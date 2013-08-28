Fitlife Now Offering Extensive Mudder Training Courses

Ivyland, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Fitlife, an award-winning fitness center in Bucks County, PA, is excited to announce they are now offering training courses for those groups preparing for the various obstacles associated with Mud Running. With numerous programs to test endurance, stamina and strength, these training courses are offered every Saturday at 8 am to get their trainees ready to complete a premier obstacle course. Under the guidance of Fitlife Certified Instructors who have completed the races already, teams that are ready to get dirty will be able to utilize a 16-station obstacle course. The courses will prepare teams for such obstacles as Mudd Rucker, Spartan Race, Tough Mudder and the Zombie Mud Run amongst others.



While many go unprepared into the obstacles for an opportunity to overcome their fears, this training will provide the resilience necessary for those teams to achieve the ultimate glory: surviving the event and using team camaraderie to boost spirits when the goings get tough. The course is fully equipped with balance beams, low-crawls, hurdle hops, Jacobs’ ladders and three full legs of obstacles. Quickly becoming one of the premier fitness centers in Jamison, PA and the surrounding area, Fitlife will effectively give their trainees the confidence and the pride to complete the course.



In addition to providing training services, Fitlife is offering membership services to those serious about taking their fitness to the next level. These fitness centers in the Southampton, PA area provide their members with the newest technology, MyZone, which tracks exercise data on a physical activity belt to show members their progress in trainings, exercise, or sport performances. Members will be provided with training programs that will maximize their workouts. Whether with a group or one-on-one training, Fitlife will provide each client with the necessary workouts to improve members’ workout routines. To hear more options or to see what else Fitlife has to offer, please call 215-716-1298 or visit their website today.



About Fitlife

Located in Ivyland, PA, Fitlife provides award-winning training programs that improve the quality of many individuals’ lives. By committing time and energy to improving overall health and athletic ability, individuals involved with Fitlife will overcome any challenges or obstacles that may be faced in life. Over the years, Fitlife has worked with thousands of clients from all walks of life, no matter how old or how new they are to the world of fitness. Fitlife uses a training method that is based upon lifestyle enhancement or the belief that whatever you do in your life, a trainer or coach can help you do it better. To learn more information about Fitlife and how they Change Lives, please visit http://www.onlinefitlife.com/.