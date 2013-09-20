Fitlife Now Offering Fitness Tracking Belt for Members

Ivyland, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- In an effort to monitor heart rates and maximize fitness experience, Fitlife is now offering high performance tracking belts—MYZONE—to their members. This belt is a high-tech piece of equipment with the capability of measuring heart rate, amount of calories burned, and rewarding effort during each workout or run. The progress made and information from the belt will be displayed on the TV monitors inside the gym.



Fitlife offers its members an extensive personal training program in Jamison, PA. If interested in group sessions or one-on-one private sessions, experienced personal trainers will guide their clients to achieve a desired result and help track their progress through the use of MYZONE. Whether beginners or advanced fitness trainees, Fitlife offers a program that will get the best results for any fitness guru.



The tracking information of MYZONE is displayed inside the memory of the belt and sent to the MYZONE headquarters wirelessly after each training session. The user will receive an email from MYZONE to view the results of their workout and see what they’ve achieved that day.



Fitlife owner and personal trainer, Josh Tyler, shares what makes the MYZONE so valuable. Tyler states “As a frequent user of heart rate monitors, the benefits I have seen are unparalleled. I’ve found using a belt technology makes tracking easy. With the help of MYZONE’s live feed system and reporting functions, I can train in the gym or outdoors. When I get done, my reports are there waiting for me with updated information.”



With MYZONE, users have the capability of tracking their progress remotely with the use of a computer and can record whether a sustained or planned goal was reached. A heart-rate monitor is an excellent tool to gauge how hard an individual is working during exercise and training, or how much more work is needed to achieve the desired results.



Fitlife also offers personal training in Richboro, PA featuring programs such as: fitness boot camp, Pilates, and cross fit inspired. For more information on the services provided by Fitlife or to inquire about becoming a member, please call 215-716-1298 or visit the website today.



About Fitlife

Located in Ivyland, PA, Fitlife provides award-winning training programs that improve the quality of many individuals’ lives. By committing time and energy to improving overall health and athletic ability, individuals involved with Fitlife will overcome any challenges or obstacles that may be faced in life. Over the years, Fitlife has worked with thousands of clients from all walks of life, no matter how experienced or how new they are to the world of fitness. Fitlife uses a training method that is based upon lifestyle enhancement or the belief that whatever you do in your life, a trainer or coach can help you do it better. To learn more information about Fitlife and how they Change Lives, please visit http://www.onlinefitlife.com/.