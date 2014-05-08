Fitlife Now Offering Obstacle Course Training for Emergency Responders

Ivyland, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Fitlife is now offering obstacle course training for emergency responders. Now that the weather is getting warmer, police officers, firefighters, and EMTs are invited to do their personal training in Bucks County at the gym’s state of the art outdoor facilities in Warminster, PA.



Fitlife’s obstacle course includes 15 obstacles and a ½-mile run. It provides a challenging and effective training ground for anyone, no matter what their ability. One recent client was a retired marine who had career experience in obstacle course construction. Local military recruiters also use the course to get new recruits ready for boot camp, because boot camp involves many of the same activities found in the obstacle course. The course has even served well in team building exercises and children’s parties. Kids love the tasks and it’s a great way for them to release energy.



Fitlife encourages emergency responders and all others to train for all kinds of obstacle course races including Tough Mudder, Warrior Dash, and Spartan Race, as well as Merrel Down & Dirty, which comes to Warminster July 27, 2014. With 16 stations, Fitlife’s obstacle course provides the ideal training scenario for any of these events.



For those looking to train for the numerous races coming up at the end of summer and during early fall, the next class starts June 7 at 8am. Class will be held at the same time every Saturday, rain or shine, except July 5. The 6 week session costs $105 upfront. All classes led by Fitlife certified instructors.



Fitlife provides various personal training services including obstacle courses and Crossfit in Bucks County. For more information on the gym visit them online or call 215-716-1298



About Fitlife

Located in Ivyland, PA, Fitlife provides award-winning training programs that improve the quality of many individuals’ lives. By committing time and energy to improving overall health and athletic ability, individuals involved with Fitlife will overcome any challenges or obstacles that may be faced in life. Over the years, Fitlife has worked with thousands of clients from all walks of life, no matter how experienced or how new they are to the world of fitness. Fitlife uses a training method that is based upon lifestyle enhancement or the belief that whatever you do in your life, a trainer or coach can help you do it better.



To learn more information about Fitlife and how they Change Lives, please visit http://www.onlinefitlife.com/.