Fitlife Now Offering Sports Performance Training for Summer 2014

Ivyland, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Fitlife offers many forms of personal training in Southampton, PA including weight management, MyZone, and Pilates Training. But personal training is not just for beginners. Fitlife is now offering sports performance training for athletes who want some professional guidance on staying in their best shape at all times. A team of experts including professional athletes, exercise physiologists, and strength coaches has conducted extensive research to develop highly effective methods to optimize athletic performance in Fitlife clients. Individual attention to each client’s strengths, weaknesses, and goals makes this a personalized program that gets superior results.



Each position in each sport requires different types of training, which is why Fitlife never takes a one size fits all approach to personal training. Their strength and conditioning programs were designed by National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) certified professionals to enhance athletic performance in athletes of all ages and skill levels. Fitlife’s research has determined that ages 7-11 are the best ages to develop a foundation of fitness, strength, and coordination, while ages 12-18 are the best ages to encourage speed, power, and agility in young athletes.



The program includes exercises designed to prevent and overcome injuries, educate clients on the application of each task, motivate athletes to reach clear, attainable, and measurable goals through performance evaluation, performance enhancement maximizing physical and mental skills, and teamwork to promote camaraderie within teams.



Come to the gym in Southampton, PA to get started with a Performance Assessment. For more information visit Fitlife online or call 215-716-1298.



About Fitlife

Located in Ivyland, PA, Fitlife provides award-winning training programs that improve the quality of many individuals’ lives. By committing time and energy to improving overall health and athletic ability, individuals involved with Fitlife will overcome any challenges or obstacles that may be faced in life. Over the years, Fitlife has worked with thousands of clients from all walks of life, no matter how experienced or how new they are to the world of fitness. Fitlife uses a training method that is based upon lifestyle enhancement or the belief that whatever you do in your life, a trainer or coach can help you do it better.



To learn more information about Fitlife and how they Change Lives, please visit http://www.onlinefitlife.com/.