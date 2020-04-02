Fitlife Performance Training Advises on How to Get a Good Workout at Home During Quarantine

Ivyland, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- Everyone is making lifestyle changes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and gyms being forced to close is certainly a part of that. Many people who rely on the gym for their daily workouts may be wondering what to do to keep up with their regimen. The health and fitness experts at Fitlife advise on ways people in quarantine can still get a great workout at home.



Simple stretching exercises can be easily done without gym equipment and can help improve muscle flexibility, balance, focus, and circulation. There is also a wide range of strength training exercises that can be done without weights. A balanced routine of squats, modified push-ups, and crunches offers a full-body workout that can be done quickly and at any point during a busy day of working from home and taking care of quarantined children.



There is also a wide selection of bodyweight exercises to accommodate different experience levels. Burpees, for example, provide an excellent full-body workout that does not require the use of weights. Planking is another simple exercise that can get muscles burning in not much time. Lunges are effective, weight-free workouts for the legs, and if they get too easy there are always clock lunges.



Regardless of the quarantine, it is still possible to make the best of the situation. Knowing how to get a good workout without gym equipment is a skill that can be made use of even after quarantine ends. Anyone who would like to learn more about effective workouts from fitness professionals is encouraged to visit https://www.onlinefitlife.com/ for more information.



About FITLIFE

Located in Ivyland, PA, FITLIFE provides award-winning training programs that improve the quality of many individuals' lives. By committing time and energy to improve overall health and athletic ability, individuals involved with FITLIFE will overcome any challenges or obstacles that may be faced in life. Over the years, FITLIFE has worked with thousands of clients from all walks of life, no matter how experienced or how new they are to the world of fitness. FITLIFE uses a training method that is based upon lifestyle enhancement or the belief that whatever a person does in their life, a trainer or coach can help them do it better.