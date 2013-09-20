Fitmykitchen Extends Their Product Range by Offering Functional Catering Sinks

Boston, Lincolnshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Fitmykitchen is pleased to announce that they have extended their current product range further to offer a great selection of catering sinks which are both practical and versatile. This expansion of the firm to incorporate themselves within the competitive catering sink supplier market, by including new and exciting products into their existing range, has pushed them to offer reliable products which you can depend on.



Fitmykitchen has worked had to become a leading online supplier of catering equipment and appliances and this extension of their current product range to include an impressive selection of catering sinks shows their commitment to supplying more to suit their customers' requirements in both domestic and commercial environments. By extending their current range to include catering sinks, Fitmykitchen is working to provide businesses within the catering industry with specialised and dependable equipment that they can rely upon.



The expansion of the firm's current range of commercial products means that Fitmykitchen has become a supplier from who catering companies can buy everything that they need at a great price. The catering sinks available in the newly improved range are good examples of functional catering products. These commercial sinks are available with a single or double sink and drainer incorporated into a durable stainless steel frame. With adjustable feet and shelving units, these stainless steel catering sinks offer outstanding functionality in a durable and well constructed design.



Sourcing quality products which are durable and solid is something which is central to the ethos of Fitmykitchen. They understand that commercial catering businesses rely heavily on their products and therefore it is vital that Fitmykitchen includes in their product range dependable products which are well designed, reliable and able to work in hostile environments under some considerable strain. The new catering sinks which have been added to the firm's outstanding product range are clear examples of their commitment to supplying consumers with dependable products and appliances.



About Fitmykitchen

Fitmykitchen is a leading online supplier of dependable products, appliances and furniture which are suitable for use in domestic and commercial environments. With 30 years experience in supplying quality products, this family run firm understands the importance of offering reliable and functional products and outstanding customer service. They specialise in sourcing rare and obscure stock which are hard to find through other retailers, meaning that you can personalise your domestic or commercial environment. The firm is committed to offering consumers outstanding quality when it comes to service and products.



Contact



For more information on the wide range of products offered by Fitmykitchen, visit them online or contact them via this address:



Fitmykitchen

Moulton Chantry House,

Southfields,

Old Leake,

Boston,

Lincolnshire,

PE22 9LP

Phone: 01205 871987