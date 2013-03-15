Fitness and Motion, LLC Celebrates Its 1st Year Anniversary

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Today, many individuals across the globe have realized that the key to god health is to be fit. With fitness given so much emphasis, corporate fitness training and personal trainers are highly sought after. For those looking for a premier Fitness Company located in Sorrento Valley area that can cater to their needs, Fitness and Motion, LLC is the right choice.



Fitness and Motion, LLC is committed to helping companies as well as individuals achieve their fitness goals. They are celebrating their first year anniversary on Saturday, March 16th and the services they offer are Corporate Fitness Training, CEO Fitness, Personal Trainer, and Group Fitness Training. Their Corporate Fitness Training system has received great reviews; here they provide a business physical fitness training that is focused on getting employees and staff healthy and active. The goal is to help a company and/or a business integrate fitness training into their workplace, which in turn gives the staff or employees the many benefits of healthy living and exercise. This is achieved through sound exercise, high quality, efficient, and cost effective group based training.



“What makes us stand apart is the way we operate. Not only do we have some of the best fitness and nutrition experts on board, we make sure that our business policies are ethical and honest and we conduct all trainings keeping in mind that our individual clients have individual needs. We offer high quality corporate fitness training as well as personal training experience, and our clients appreciate our services because we have respect for people and are responsive to their questions and concerns so that they really benefit from our training exercises”, says Danny Short, Owner/Trainer at Fitness and Motion.



Today statistics show that over 41% of American employees suffer from chronic illnesses that are a result of a sedentary lifestyle and poor dietary plans. Business owners who make the effort of offering good and useful wellness information to their employees and the occasional speaker are now noticing positive changes, and those who have a Corporate Fitness Training program in place have healthier employees who are active and more productive when it comes to their work. On their 1st year anniversary, they are offering great packages for those looking for Corporate Fitness Training and Group Fitness Training. This is a golden opportunity for struggling business owners who are tired of decreased productivity and increased injury and absenteeism in their employees.



