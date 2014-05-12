Fitness App BodyStre.am Honors Celebrity Trainer Kali O'Mard

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- This week, fitness app BodyStre.am announced that Celebrity Trainer Kali O'Mard would be named their first “Endorsed Trainer of The Month.” The title comes with both bragging rights and a valuable set of prizes.



Kali has an endorsement deal with BodyStre.am and walked away with the “BodyStre.am Tech Pack” which includes a new touchscreen Windows 8 laptop from Dell, a Samsung Digital HD Camera and a pair of Beats By Dre headphones. The New York based trainer was touched and honored stating “I love what this app is all about. I'm honored to be recognized for doing what I love and helping people transform their bodies.” He added “I encourage all of my followers to join BodyStre.am. I love seeing them win at life and get in amazing shape.”



Over the past few months, BodyStre.am, which allows users to share fitness content like diets, workouts and progress pictures publicly or privately, has been gaining a strong following among fitness elites and top trainers. Big names in fitness like Oscar Smith (best known for training Victoria's Secret Angels and Tom Brady) and Basheerah Ahmad (with clients like Steve Harvey and Carrie Underwood) have already joined the app. Social media fitness superstars like Instagram's Lita “@FollowTheLita” Lewis have also began moving their posts to BodyStre.am.



BodyStre.am has announced plans to endorse more trainers and award more prizes to members in the future. “BodyStre.am is bigger than an app. It's a community of people working toward a goal to be in the best shape of their lives. We are proud to offer guidance and encouragement. This is just the beginning” said entrepreneur Jai Manselle who is a partner at BodyStre.am.



Contact:

Sarah Melton

BodyStre.am

sarah@bodystre.am

275 7th Avenue, 7th Floor

New York City

New York