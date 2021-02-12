New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- The global Fitness App market is forecast to reach USD 14.64 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market has witnessed an increase in demand in the past few years owing to the growing penetration of smartphones and the emergence of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector. Digital health has developed into a successful business, attracting several industries from the outside of healthcare. Mobile apps are able to help people manage their own health, promote healthy living, and have access to necessary information when and where they need it. These tools are being adopted rapidly as they are being developed. Advanced technologies have revolutionized the healthcare industry.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The Fitness App Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Further key findings from the report suggest



The usage of disease management apps has grown significantly in remote areas due to the lack of hospitals and clinics. Moreover, the shifting trend of the healthcare industry to value-based patient-centric care and outcomes is driving the segmental growth. There is a significant increase in the number of diabetes patients across the globe which, is also fostering the adoption of Glooko, a remote monitoring app for patients suffering from diabetes.



The android device held most of the market share in 2019 and is expected to grow in the coming years. As more Android devices are being shipped across the globe, such a large level of ownership has made an impact on the in-app ecosystems.



Fitbit manufactures smart wearable technologies to monitor health conditions. As of November 2019, the company had 28 million active users across the globe and has sold more than 100 million devices. Wearable devices are forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period.



Europe is expected to have promising growth over the forecast period due to the growing investments by the European companies in developing prototype solutions and systems in the areas of fitness apps with an increased potential to tap into the high-volume markets in the future.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Fitness App market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Fitness App market are listed below:



Appster, Adidas, Asics America Corporation, Fitbit, Inc., Azumio, Inc., Fitnesskeeper, Google, Fooducate, Kayla Itsines, and Nike, among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Lifestyle Management



Workout & Exercise Apps



Nutrition & Diet



Disease Management



Medication Adherence



Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Smartphones



Tablets



Wearable Devices



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Android



Windows



iOS



Others



Radical Features of the Fitness App Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Fitness App market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Fitness App industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Fitness App Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Fitness App Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Fitness App Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Fitness App Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Fitness App Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



