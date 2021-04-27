New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- The global Fitness App Market is forecast to reach USD 14.64 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market has witnessed an increase in demand in the past few years owing to the growing penetration of smartphones and the emergence of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector. Digital health has developed into a successful business, attracting several industries from the outside of healthcare.



Mobile apps are able to help people manage their own health, promote healthy living, and have access to necessary information when and where they need it. These tools are being adopted rapidly as they are being developed. Advanced technologies have revolutionized the healthcare industry.



The growing investment in health startups has gained momentum, which has further augmented the demand for the market. The newcomers are coming up with new ways of making these apps more user friendly and are trying to tap into more opportunistic areas of growth. A total of USD 7.5 billion was invested into various start-ups, attempting to digitalize the healthcare system of the U.S. The statistics from various health and fitness app shows that users are loyal to their favorite apps. Almost 96% use only one fitness app. Over 75% of active users open their apps at least two times a week. As well, 25% of the most engaged users open health or fitness apps more than ten times a week



The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 virus pandemic has initiated a seismic wave of health anxiety and awareness, which is triggering a new category of virus-fighting tech. The lockdown to ensure social distancing has triggered the growth in subscribers on fitness apps. This industry is doing its best to keep the users entertained within the four walls and are witnessing a tremendous surge in subscribers. The industry's demand is growing as people are trying to stay fit during the quarantine and social distancing will further limit human contact that will again boost the demand for the market after the lockdown has been lifted.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3024



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The usage of disease management apps has grown significantly in remote areas due to the lack of hospitals and clinics. Moreover, the shifting trend of the healthcare industry to value-based patient-centric care and outcomes is driving the segmental growth. There is a significant increase in the number of diabetes patients across the globe which, is also fostering the adoption of Glooko, a remote monitoring app for patients suffering from diabetes.



The android device held most of the market share in 2019 and is expected to grow in the coming years. As more Android devices are being shipped across the globe, such a large level of ownership has made an impact on the in-app ecosystems.



Fitbit manufactures smart wearable technologies to monitor health conditions. As of November 2019, the company had 28 million active users across the globe and has sold more than 100 million devices. Wearable devices are forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period.



Europe is expected to have promising growth over the forecast period due to the growing investments by the European companies in developing prototype solutions and systems in the areas of fitness apps with an increased potential to tap into the high-volume markets in the future.



Key participants include Appster, Adidas, Asics America Corporation, Fitbit, Inc., Azumio, Inc., Fitnesskeeper, Google, Fooducate, Kayla Itsines, and Nike, among others.



With coronavirus cases being detected on a daily basis, gyms are going virtual with online classes via Zoom. The positive effect can be seen through fitness company Beachbody that has gained over 200% growth in subscribers.



Key participants include Appster, Adidas, Asics America Corporation, Fitbit, Inc., Azumio, Inc., Fitnesskeeper, Google, Fooducate, Kayla Itsines, and Nike, among others.



With coronavirus cases being detected on a daily basis, gyms are going virtual with online classes via Zoom. The positive effect can be seen through fitness company Beachbody that has gained over 200% growth in subscribers.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Fitness App market on the basis of type, platform, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lifestyle Management

Workout & Exercise Apps

Nutrition & Diet

Disease Management

Medication Adherence



Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Android

Windows

iOS

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S

Europe

K

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



Early Diners Are Offered Free Customization- Up to 15% -20% @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3024



Major benefits of the Fitness App report:

The report discusses in detail the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape.

The report examines growth prospects, factors driving the growth of the market, and limitations affecting the market growth.

The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics of the market owing to the current scenario.

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2020-2027.

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline.



Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Fitness App Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Fitness App Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growth in smartphone users

4.2.2.2. Availability of high speed internet in emerging economies

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of internet data

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Chapter 5. Fitness App By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Fitness App By Platform Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Fitness App By Deployment Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Fitness App Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Appster

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Technology Insights

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. Adidas

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Technology Insights

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Asics America Corporation

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Technology Insights

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Fitbit, Inc.

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Technology Insights

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Azumio, Inc.

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Technology Insights

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.6. Fitnesskeeper

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Technology Insights

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.7. Google

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Technology Insights

10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.8. Fooducate

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Technology Insights

10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.9. Kayla Itsines

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Technology Insights

10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.10. Nike

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Performance

10.10.3. Technology Insights

10.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued….



Thank you for reading our report. For further information or query regarding the report or its customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.