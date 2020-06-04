Fitness APP Market to See Huge Growth with Fitbit, Under Armour, WillowTree

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Fitness APP' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Motorola Mobility LLC (United States), Grandapps (United States), Fitbit (United States), MyFitnessPal Inc. (United States), Azumio (United States), Under Armour (United States), ASICS (Japan), Appster (Australia), WillowTree, Inc. (United States), Dom and Tom Tom (United States).



Impact of COVID-19 on the global Fitness APP markets



Many different kinds of technology have been emerged in the last years to help users keep up with the fitness. Apps have now become the most popular technological tool which people basically use to achieve a fit lifestyle. Fitness apps have been beneficial for people to keep them motivated by offering personalized routines, creating competition among friends and family, and offering things like rewards. The market of the fitness app is growing due to the awareness of the people towards a healthy lifestyle and also there is easy availability of cost-effective applications due to the technological advancements, while a lower number of skilled professionals may hinder the market



Market Segmentation

by Type (Nutrition apps, Activity tracking apps, Workout, Exercise apps), Application (Mobiles, Tablets, Wearable devices), Deployment model (Android, Ios, Windows), Component (Deployment, Platform)



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Rising number of product launches by major player like Nike is also entering the market



Continuous shift in business model of fitness devices



Market Growth Drivers: Awareness of the people towards health are increasing



Easy availability of cost-effective apps



Continuously changing lifestyle



Growing dependency on technology and the increasing use of apps



Restraints: Lower number of skilled users



Impersonal characteristics



Challenges: Easy availability of numerous low-quality apps



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



