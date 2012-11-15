Fitness Boot Camp Gives Free 'Turkey-Busting Workouts' November 22-25 to Help Feed the Hungry

Hialeah, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- Just bring a can of food and you can workout at South Florida's leading fitness boot camp from November 21-24 for free.Rafael Moret, owner of Rated "R" Fitness, calls them “Turkey-Busting Workouts” because they burn off those monstrous calories we all consume on Thanksgiving.



“We’re planning on making this an annual tradition here,” says Moret, “because Thanksgiving is such a wonderful family and friends holiday, and a time to show our appreciation for all we have, especially our health.”



Rated "R" Fitness is open to all Miami, Miami Lakes, Hialeah, and Pembroke Pines residents and their family and friends on November 21-24, 2012 . The cost of admission is just one can of food (preferably vegetables), otherwise it’s completely free to everyone who wants a great workout with fun people.



“All that we ask is that folks register in advance at: http://www.southfloridafitnessbootcamp.com/turkey-busting-workouts/ so we can be sure we have enough equipment on hand to accommodate everyone,” says Moret. “Boot camp is perfect for all folks regardless of age or fitness level – we make everyone feel welcome and customize the workouts so everybody gets what they need.”



Rated "R" Fitness' Turkey-Busting Workouts will be held at 2400 W 80th St Unit #7 in Hialeah.



“We anticipate a great turnout because folks enjoy working out with family, friends and friendly people. And because we’re supporting a great cause, Calvary Chapel.'s FoodSHARE. It’s a great way for us to give thanks for our health, our families, friends and good fortune, and help others who are less fortunate at the same time,” explains Moret.



Rated "R" Fitness

2400 W 80th St Unit #7

Hialeah Fl 33016

754-244-9102

www.southfloridafitnessbootcamp.com

info@southfloridafitnessbootcamp.com