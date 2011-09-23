New Fitness Bootcamp Website Offers News and Tips for Exercise Buffs

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2011 -- Fitness enthusiast Rachel Shannon recently launched the Fitness Bootcamp Classes website to help both beginners and work out pro’s get information about the world of bootcamp workouts. Readers can learn about different types of fitness bootcamps, including what works and what doesn’t when it comes to choosing a class. Budding bootcamp instructors will also find information on starting their own business in this field.



“Yes, you can get in shape with a DVD. But then you’re missing out on the group motivation that bootcamps offer,” said Shannon. “Plus, bootcamps give you the element of exercise surprise. Your body doesn’t know what moves to expect, and as a result you work harder and burn more calories.”



Although bootcamp classes appear to be all about exercise, Shannon points out that nutrition plays an equally important role in the weight loss experience. Visitors to the Fitness Bootcamp Classes website can learn about different types of bootcamp groups, specifically those targeted towards men, women and children. The site provides advice on choosing the right group, including how to prepare yourself for the bootcamp experience and what to ask instructors before joining.



“Get in on an orientation session before you start fitness bootcamp training,” Shannon advised. “If you’re a 50 year old man who’s trying to lose weight, you may not want to be in a group that’s comprised mainly of 20-something year old moms.”



