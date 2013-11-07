Fitness Classes Adapt to the Needs of Mothers with Young Children

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- The fitness industry has had to adapt many times due to sociological trends. One of the latest adaptations is the creation of fitness classes tailored to meet the unique needs of mothers with young children. Having a child requires many lifestyle moderations, and fitness is only one of them, but with the right encouragement and programs mothers are healthier than ever before.



Stroller Strides and Stroller Barre were both created in the San Diego area and are now available at fitness centers and parks and recreation groups across the country. The programs are also developing prenatal fitness classes for moms to encourage health and wellness from the very beginnings of child development.



This may sound like an obvious step, but many fitness centers haven’t been catering to mothers who stay home with their children or have flexible schedules. Child care is often unavailable at gyms, or lacking in quality care providers, and many times children must be at least 6 months old to be left there. This restriction alone set mothers back in resuming their physical lifestyles and working to restore health and appearances after the birth of their children.



With the creation and success of both the Stroller Strides and Stroller Barre programs, many other classes centered around mothers have begun to pop up. Baby and Mommy Bootcamp classes organize stroller walks and various strength training exercises that allow parents and children to socialize and be healthier together.



Future generations of parents and children benefit from classes, gyms, and trainers that understand the unique needs of mothers, fathers, or anyone who is a caretaker for a young child. Catering to these needs not only provides the caretaker with an outlet to relieve stress and gain social interaction, but it encourages the child to be healthy and active through watching the caregiver engage in the behaviors. Hopefully this will create a lifetime of wellness habits that will stretch well into the next generation and beyond.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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(786)266-9555

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