Cosmic Jump Introduces Trampoline Fitness Boot Camps

Allen, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2012 -- Cosmic Jump Trampoline Park in Allen, Texas announces a full-scale adult trampoline boot camp and fitness series. Cosmic Jump will offer more than 20 one-hour trampoline fitness classes each week under the direct supervision of three degreed Certified Personal Trainers. By utilizing the Cosmic Jump trampolines, trainers add unique low-resistance, core strengthening to any fitness routine by blending cardio, resistance, body weight core training, and abdominal exercises to burn an average of 1,000 calories per hour.



Recent NASA research confirmed that 10 minutes on a trampoline is better cardiovascular exercise than 33 minutes running. The low impact benefits of a trampoline workout help relieve stress and anxiety, tone muscles and improve coordination. Participants in the NASA research study experienced at least 1,000 calories burned per hour from trampoline exercise.



Research also confirms the cardiac benefits of interval training with an elevated heart rate. Cosmic Jump Fitness Instructors achieve maximum interval benefit by moving quickly between trampoline cardio and traditional floor exercises. Intervals consist of kettle bells, cardio work, abdominal exercises, rope training, conditioning, and 20 minutes of cardio.



Cosmic Jump’s super-long, 125 foot trampoline surface has the same core stabilizing and abdominal strengthening properties of the popular Bosa exercise balls. The trademarked Cosmic Jump trampolines are currently the longest freestyle trampolines in Texas. Fitness Boot Camp classes have the exclusive use of the Cosmic Jump facility until 10am. In order to ensure an adult-friendly work out environment, Cosmic Jump is closed to the general public and specifically closed to “open jump” during scheduled trampoline fitness and boot camps. Members must be 14 years old to participate.



Cosmic Jump owner, Amanda Stewart, made a strategic decision to hire only successful, degreed Certified Personal Trainers for Cosmic Jump Fitness. Stewart says “we spent nearly two months working to recruit Matt Shane to run our trampoline fitness program. We want the best instructors so our members see results.” As a former TCU & Abilene Christian University football player, graduate of Abilene Christian, and CPT with over11 years of personal training experience, Matt Shane is well known in the North Dallas suburbs of Allen and McKinney.



Matt Shane says “boredom kills most fitness routines” and “in addition to pushups and sit ups on the trampolines, these super-long trampolines are so unique because you can start at any level and there is always a way to increase the intensity of your workout as you improve without switching to several different pieces of equipment. Everything you need to improve your strength, conditioning, weight training and weight loss is all right here.”



Shane also believes that the fitness results are best achieved by attending classes 2 to 5 times per week. “Our trampoline fitness program and boot camp is fun, but it is also an intense workout. If you come to class once a week you’ll leave sore. But sore today is strength tomorrow. Members find that they feel the results immediately and they see the results quickly when they attend more than two classes per week.



Cosmic Jump Fitness classes are held at 5:30am, 9am and 10am. The evening fitness schedule includes Latin Cardio dance classes and Cardio Dodgeball sessions at 8pm most weekdays.



Cosmic Jump Trampoline Entertainment Center is located at 1300 N Central Expressway, Suite 300 in Allen, Texas and features over 15,000 square feet of trampolines, trampoline slam dunk and trampoline dodgeball courts. Cosmic Jump is currently ranked a top 10 Dallas Birthday Party Location and Top 10 Place for Dallas Family Fun.