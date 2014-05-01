Fitness Enthusiast Michael Barney Seeks Kickstarter Funding for the Market Launch of Ab Monster

Newtown Square, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Tons of people travel or have long commutes to and from work. The Ab Monster is a patented, portable solution to flabby core muscles. The Ab Monster easily fits inside carry on luggage for convenient travel. One can use the Ab Monster in the hotel room, the office, even in a space as little as a 3.5x7 rectangle. Not to mention anywhere in the home. It's compact and light weight yet strong enough to hold up a 350 pound man. As little as 10 minutes a day can get anyone's waist back under control.



With the consumer in mind, Michael Barney has spent the past two and a half years dreaming, designing, patenting, and trademarking a portable abdominal exercise product. He has hired multiple mechanical engineers, and draftsmen to help bring it to reality. Recently, he has also hired a design consultant (RSB International, LLC) to help bring to the customer an aesthetically appealing, and safe product.



The Ab Monster has two levels of intensity. Designed exercises will be:

Novice, from knees with feet up, using the device with hands and arms to control motion

Intermediate, from the plank or prone position, affixing the device to the knees and allowing the lower body to control the motion of the device.



Ab Monster has teamed up with A World Fit for Kids. Their goal is to assist in educating youth on healthy lifestyles. Starting July 2014, for every Ab Monster sold, they will pledge $1 to A World Fit for Kids.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/PbwI0c