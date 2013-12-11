Fitness Equipment Manufacturer Opens Second Plant with Oracle Integration Using Ultriva End to End Pull

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Ultriva is continuing expansion with a fitness equipment company where the Oracle integration for a new second plant is being overseen. Oracle E-Business Suite is the system of records, and Ultriva manages the material flow transactions, using Kanban signals. This fitness equipment manufacturer requires that consumption on the floor triggers an electronic Kanban signal that can interface with Oracle E-Business Suite to get a discrete purchase order (PO) or a release line against a blanket PO. Suppliers can receive this signal along with the PO and can execute the replenishment by remotely printing a Kanban label while shipping the goods, using Ultriva’s electric Kanban. When the goods are received at the dock, they are scanned for auto generation of a PO receipt in Oracle E-Business Suite. All interfaces are monitored by a transactional workflow system. Ultriva provides a real-time report on the integration status on a collaborative portal.



Known as a pioneer in Kanban solutions, Ultriva CEO Narayan Laksham and the team of technology solutions professionals at the Cupertino-based firm are strongly advocating that fitness equipment manufacturers integrate with the demand side to streamline the supply chain. This process is “End to End Pull” replenishment, also known as E2E Pull. Laksham expanded, “This is clearly a paradigm shift compared to the constant focus on improving the planning or forecasts using better and superior algorithms. The primary goal of the E2E Pull process is to schedule manufacturing production based on customer demand instead of forecasts while raw materials and components usage at the manufacturing facilities should drive replenishment to the upstream supply chain. This is also known as consumption driven replenishment or electronic Kanban loops.”



Ultriva is experiencing rapid growth among manufacturers of fitness equipment with the wide adoption of E2E Pull globally. Underlying the E2E Pull process is real-time collaboration with the customers and suppliers.



On-premise solutions, like MRP and ERP, do a great job for inside the four walls of business. E2E Pull is best-suited outside the four walls of business which is why many manufacturers in the fitness equipment sector are adopting the consumption driven replenishment solution. New features in version 7.6 address some of the specific sector demands of fitness equipment manufacturers. Ultriva has deployed this type of solution across many large multi-national customers worldwide. To learn more about the Ultriva SaaS version 7.6, go to: http://info.ultriva.com/ultriva-version-76.



About Ultriva

Ultriva’s (http://www.ultriva.com) cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model. Ultriva, based in Cupertino, CA, implemented a global demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders. The need for a collaborative transactional portal is essential and E2E Pull allows large multi-national manufacturers to actively collaborate with customers for actual demand and synchronize with suppliers for replenishment. E2E Pull offers a better solution to balancing supply with customer demand through procurement strategies, materials and inventory policies tied to actual demand signals. Many suppliers want to provide sufficient service levels to customers and turn supply replenishment and synchronization into a competitive advantage. The company’s global footprint is increasing rapidly with implementations in wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495