Fitness Equipment Market Expected to Reach US$ 10710 Million by the End of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.7%

According to this latest study Intelligence Market Report, the 2021 growth of the Fitness Equipment Market will have significant change from the previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Fitness Equipment Market size (a most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of 3.3% in 2021, from US$8324.3 million in 2020. Over the next few years, the Fitness Equipment Market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 10710 million by 2027.



This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Fitness Equipment Market by product type, application, key player, and key regions and countries.



This report gives you a detailed study of the COVID-19 impact of the Fitness Equipment Market so that you can build up your strategies.



Segmentation by type: Breakdown data from 2016 to 2020, & 2021-2027

Treadmill

Exercise Bike

Elliptical

Rower

Strength Equipment

Others



Segmentation by application: Breakdown data from 2016 to 2020, & 2021 to 2027

Home

Commercial



Fitness Equipment Market was examined across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas were further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.



The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major key player in the market.



The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data 2016 to 2020, & 2021 to 2027

ICON Health & Fitness

Life Fitness

Peloton

Technogym

Precor

Nautilus

Johnson Health Tech

Dyaco

Impulse

Shuhua Sports

True Fitness

Shanxi Orient

WaterRower



