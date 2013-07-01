Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Fitness Equipment market in India 2013 market report to its offering

The new report, Fitness Equipment Market in India, elaborates the growing trend towards looking fit and well groomed which in turn is propelling health and wellness business in India.

The Indian fitness market is clearly dominated by foreign players which get channeled through the numerous distributors and retailers spread across the country. The fitness equipment is seeing a considerable rise in demand as its demand is moving out from gymnasiums and health clubs to corporate offices and households.

Favorable demographics with growing disposable income in the hands of younger population are the key factors that is steering ahead the fitness market in the country. Online shopping and teleshopping are setting the trend for hassle free purchase of equipment. Fitness equipment face a restricted demand due to its high price, however it is the seasonal discounts that bring equipment within affordability and hence attracts sizeable demand.

Indian manufacturers could take advantage of the growing trend of fitness consciousness among Indian population that is currently hovered by foreign brands. The Indian manufacturers can take advantage of the relatively under penetrated Indian fitness market by investing significantly in R&D to raise equipment reliability.



