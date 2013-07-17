"Fitness Equipment Market in India 2013" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Netscribes is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- The new report, 'Fitness Equipment Market in India', elaborates the growing trend towards looking fit and well groomed which in turn is propelling health and wellness business in India.
The Indian fitness market is clearly dominated by foreign players which get channeled through the numerous distributors and retailers spread across the country. The fitness equipment is seeing a considerable rise in demand as its demand is moving out from gymnasiums and health clubs to corporate offices and households.
Favorable demographics with growing disposable income in the hands of younger population are the key factors that is steering ahead the fitness market in the country. Online shopping and teleshopping are setting the trend for hassle free purchase of equipment. Fitness equipment face a restricted demand due to its high price, however it is the seasonal discounts that bring equipment within affordability and hence attracts sizeable demand.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Asian Sports and Enterprise, Bharat Sports Company, Bhaseen Sports Pvt. Ltd., Cybex International Inc., Global Fitness Technology Pvt. Ltd., Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Ltd. Co., Jerai Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Khare Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Life Fitness Inc., Precor Inc., Rishi Fitness, Sai Works, Summit Fitness, SunSai Sports & Fitness, Syndicate Gym Industries, Torque Fitness LLC
