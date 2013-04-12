Fitness Equipment Specialist Wacces Launches Newly Designed Yoga Ball for the Fitness Consumer

Lyndhurst, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- For many years Yoga balls have traditionally been used for physical rehabilitation, stomach, and core body exercises only. As the world of fitness has advanced over time, however, these fitness balls are now being used in a variety of exercise programs because the stability balls allow you to receive a much more total body workout.



Known for their quality fitness equipment, Wacces has designed a yoga ball that can be used to challenge individuals of all ages and fitness levels, and has many different applications including sports conditioning, rehabilitation, and pre/post natal training.



By using the Wacces Gym Fitness Ball users are able to you get fit and stay strong by delivering a low impact workout that targets abdominals and lower back to strengthen the core. The Wacces Gym Fitness Ball also allows users to work their arms, chest and shoulders to create a stronger and balanced upper body.



Key features of the Wacces Gym Fitness Ball include:



- Portable and easy to carry

- The Best solutions for core exercises

- Burst-resistant shell

- High durability

- Suitable for Yoga, Pilates and fusion exercises



When properly used, yoga balls can help to solve many problems and answer many fitness needs for users of all ages, fitness levels and body types.



To get purchase or get more information on the Wacces Yoga Ball, please visit http://www.wacces.com/fitness-ball/yoga-balls/75cm-black-swiss-anti-burst-fitness-exercise-yoga-sculpting-ball-air-pump.html



About Wacces

Wacces.com is owned and operated by Taradex Inc. based out of Lyndhurst, NJ. Since its launch in early 2010, Wacces has been renowned for its top quality yet affordable fitness equipment. Wacces constantly adds new lines of products as the demands from their loyal customers grow, and their top priority is to work with customers to find the right product and solutions for their custom needs.