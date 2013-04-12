Fitness Equipment Specialist Wacces Launches Newly Designed Yoga Mats for the Fitness Consumer

Lyndhurst, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- A renowned name in fitness equipment, Wacces has added a line of yoga mats designed for both beginners and experts. Along with other yoga products and equipment, Wacces strives to make yoga workouts as rewarding as possible to their customers.



One of the basic needs of yoga workout is to maintain balance of the body, which a lot of people find it hard to do. They are unable to maintain perfect coordination and balance and end up doing the workout asymmetrically which can be more harmful than beneficial.



The real benefits of yoga workout are not availed when a person fails to maintain perfect balance, and this is when a well-designed yoga mat comes into play. With a “sticky” texture, yoga mats from Wacces make it easy for users to keep their hands and feet firm on the mat, thus helping with maintaining poses and alignment. This also makes the mat stable and prevents it from slipping.



Wacces fitness products are proven to be the choice of many exercise and fitness lovers. The Extra Thick Deluxe Yoga Mat is one of the thickest sticky mats on the market. The Wacces Extra Thick Deluxe Yoga Mat is also extra long: a spacious 74 inches! A thicker, longer, non-slip mat is good for all types of yoga. With over 20 different colored mats to choose from, Wacces hopes to provide the best yoga mats in the industry.



With dense and soft cushioning, their yoga mats provide a really comfortable surface to exercise on. In spite of the thick foam, their portable yoga mats are very light in weight which allows easy carriage. A person can simply roll up the mat when not in use and carry with ease.



The yoga mats are equally useful for both beginners and experts by providing a comfortable surface where newbies can get started easily with yoga workout while allowing experts to take their yoga workout to the next level. In addition to that, the yoga mat can also be suitable for aerobics, pilates or any other workout.



About Wacces

Wacces.com is owned and operated by Taradex Inc. based out of Lyndhurst, NJ. Since its launch in early 2010, Wacces has been renowned for its top quality yet affordable fitness equipment. Wacces constantly adds new lines of products as the demands from their loyal customers grow, and their top priority is to work with customers to find the right product and solutions for their custom needs.