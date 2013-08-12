Fitness Expert John Spencer Ellis Hits Amazon Best Seller List with "the New Rules of Success"

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- John Spencer Ellis, CEO of NESTA (National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association, recently joined a select group of the America’s leading experts to co-author the book titled, The New Rules of Success: The World's Leading Experts Reveal Their Top Secrets to Help You Achieve Optimal Health, Wealth and Lifestyle. The book was released on August 1st, 2013 by CelebrityPress™ - a leading business book publisher.



The New Rules of Success showcases John and a group of experts who illustrate the success that can be found in the new economy. They each illustrate their success with accomplishments that give them the authority and credibility to act as guide, tutor or mentor. While the principles they highlight remain constant, their methodology required them to adapt to the New Economy. John Spencer Ellis contributed a chapter titled “The Motivation Fallacy, Goals and Hubu.”



On the day of release, The New Rules of Success: The World's Leading Experts Reveal Their Top Secrets to Help You Achieve Optimal Health, Wealth and Lifestyle reached best-seller status in seven Amazon.com categories - reaching as high as #1 in the Direct Marketing category. The book also reached best-seller status in the following categories: Sales and Selling; Marketing; Entrepreneurship; Marketing and Sales; Small Business and Entrepreneurship; and Business and Investing.



Over one million people enjoy a fitness and personal development program created by John Spencer Ellis each week. His programs are used in the top resorts, spas and fitness centers. John is the CEO of the National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association (NESTA), Spencer Institute for Life Coaching, International Triathlon Coaching Association (ITCA), and the Mixed Martial Arts Conditioning Association (MMACA).



About NESTA

NESTA is the parent of Wexford University which offers Associate through Doctoral degrees in fitness, nutrition and sport psychology. John created Adventure Boot Camp, the largest fitness boot camp system in the world. He also created Intense Mixed Performance Accelerated Cross Training (IMPACT), Kung-fu Fitness and TACTIX. He created programs used by Cirque du Soleil, Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard, and consults the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championships).



After such a successful release, John Spencer Ellis will be recognized by The National Academy of Best-Selling Authors™, an organization that honors authors from many of the leading independent best-seller lists.



To order a copy of the book, please go to http://amzn.to/1cevz0B

The royalties from this project will be given to Entrepreneur’s International Foundation, a not for profit organization dedicated to creating unique launch campaigns to raise money and awareness for charitable causes.



To learn more about John Spencer Ellis please visit http://www.johnspencerellis.com