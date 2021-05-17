Fitness Expert Launches Kickstarter Campaign for His Stackable Squat Wedges

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2021 -- Erik Rokisky is a Los Angeles-based seasoned American health and fitness expert and the inventor of Wedgiez. These all-new stackable squat wedges are designed to enhance glute training, and they will make squats easier than ever before. To introduce his new invention to the world, Erik has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, where he is welcoming fitness enthusiasts from around the world for their generous support and backing.



"Wedgiez are compact, durable squat wedges that enhance your glute training and have several great benefits for those who struggle with back or knee pain," said Erik Rokisky while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. From improving squat depth to increasing mobility and core strength, the benefits of Wedgiez are endless.



In addition, Wedgiez are lightweight and travel-friendly, making them the perfect companion for the gym or working out at home. By elevating the position of heels, Wedgiez reduces pain and offers a more comfortable posture. Furthermore, you can also use them for push-ups, deadlifts, and other exercises.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/2014440101/wedgiez-never-felt-so-good and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 10,082 but due to the overwhelming response of the backing community, this campaign goal has already been exceeded, while more people continue to pledge to get Wedgiez as a reward. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Wedgiez

Wedgiez are an all-new pair of stackable squat wedges that make your squat workout more effortless and less painful than ever before. Invented by a seasoned American trainer, the project is already creating a significant buzz worldwide. Moreover, the Kickstarter campaign launched for this project has exceeded its original campaign goal due to the phenomenal response by the backing community.



Contact:



Contact Person: Erik Rokisky

Company: Train Against Gravity

Address: 770 south grand ave apartment 2034

City: Los Angeles

State: California

Country: United States

Phone: 7327032701

Email: erik@rokiskyfitness.com

Website:http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2014440101/wedgiez-never-felt-so-good?ref=s7e4u4