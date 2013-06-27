Fitness Goes Online with Client Grabber

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Personal fitness trainers and fitness boot camp owners are using Client Grabber to find new clients and build networks. The competitive environment and the ever changing lifestyle of consumers have brought unique ideas that allow exploration on the growing number of opportunities carried by technology.



Client Grabber is an online marketing system that uses online classified advertisements. It allows the subscriber to post their own ads and testimonials to its website. The program then caters the products and/or services to clients online. It also offers different personal trainer business strategies.



The internet has allowed a countless number of opportunities by breaking barriers brought about by differences in time zones and locations. This has paved the way for online marketing which aims to extend advertisements to different parts of the world. Virtually, the internet allows limitless time and boundary in the sharing of data. Time and place doesn’t matter in the worldwide web.



People, nowadays, are becoming conscious of their lifestyle. They are beginning to change their way of living while the market adapts to it. Client Grabber has provided opportunities for the online fitness business.



Dr. John Spencer Ellis of Rancho Santa Margarita, California, the man behind Client Grabber, introduces a revolutionary marketing strategy which transforms your advertisement into an eye catching classified ad. Millions of classified ads are shared and used every day, and each ad is unique despite the large quantity. The key for the online marketing to succeed is by making it stand out among others. Client Grabber adds spice and attention-grabbing features to your advertisements to transform it to a head-turning ad.



Client Grabber backs the fitness sector by offering online marketing for personal trainers, fitness boot camp marketing, and online fitness marketing. The strategy to be used depends on the subscribers’ preferences.



This program could guarantee the best results with different fitness trainers, boot camp owners and, of course, fitness clients recommending it. You can visit their website at http://theclientgrabber.com for more details.



