Fitness Jobs Remain Strong in Challenging Economy NESTA Personal Fitness Trainer Certification Offers First Step Towards Fitness Career

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- While many job categories continue to struggle, fitness jobs are expected to grow almost 25 percent from 2010 to 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Outlook Handbook, making them a lucrative option even in a challenging economy. Earning a certification is an essential first step towards finding a great fitness job, and the National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association (NESTA) makes it easier than ever to get the necessary training through its online certification program.



The NESTA Personal Fitness Trainer certification, which combines personal training principles and business strategies for success, costs about 30 percent less on average than other certifications and lasts for four years, rather than just two. In addition, the NESTA personal trainer certification is the only program accredited by both the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) and maintains full National Board of Fitness Examiners (NBFE) affiliation status.



“If you are looking for a career where you can always find job openings, help others live better lives, and enjoy personal and financial fulfillment, working as a personal trainer is a terrific choice,” said John Spencer Ellis, founder of NESTA and John Spencer Ellis Enterprises, a fitness and personal development solutions company. “And NESTA’s self-paced online personal trainer certification makes it easier and more convenient for you to get the training you need to succeed in the industry today.”



NESTA’s Personal Fitness Trainer certification is recognized by all major gyms and health club chains. Unlike other trainings, NESTA’s also includes training on the business aspects of running a personal training business as well as step-by-step blueprints for getting started in the industry. Topics covered in the certification program include exercise physiology, functional anatomy, flexibility, nutrition, working with special populations, performing assessments, safety and injury prevention, business strategies and more.



About the National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association

Since 1992, the National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association (NESTA) has been a leader in innovative solutions for fitness, nutrition and wellness professionals, as well as club owners. Founded by John Spencer Ellis, NESTA now has more than 55,000 members in 55 countries, and it is one of the largest fitness associations in the world, as well as the fastest growing association of its kind in the United States. For more information on the NESTA Personal Fitness Trainer certification, please visit http://www.nestacertified.com/personal-fitness-trainer-certification/



