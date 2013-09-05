Fitness Product Introduced---Bowflex Treadclimber Reviews

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Now available online is the complete analysis of a fitness product available today, the Bowlflex Treadclimber Reviews. BOWFLEX TREADCLIMBER is one of the popular fitness equipment designed for all fitness enthusiasts to date. Customers can find this exercising machine at various online stores such as on Amazon. There are various models for this specific brand of fitness tool. Also available online are Bowflex Treadclimber TC5 reviews, Bowflex Treadclimber TC10 reviews, Bowflex Treadclimber T20 reviews, Bowflex Treadclimber TC3000 reviews and Bowflex Treadclimber TC5000 reviews.



Many agree that exercise equipment is of great help in achieving a fit body. Having a fit physique is believed to play a crucial role for a person’s well being. One of the popular pieces of equipment which claims to simplify the process of achieving a lean body is the Bowflex TreadClimber. This product is manufactured by Nautilus Inc which has been long in the field of manufacturing quality-made fitness as well as exercise equipments since 1986.



According to Bowflex TreadClimber reviews, this product guarantees users to lose 3.5 times calories compared to the other conventional treadmill at the same speed in the market. It also guarantees users to lose up to 40% calories compared to utilizing stair climbers.



Bowflex TreadClimber is available in three models including the TC20, TC10, and TC5—all offer basic functionality for a treadmiller. What makes it different from other exercising machine on the market is that Bowler TreadClimber TC10 and TC20 have some added extras such as controls, ability to store the profile of users, heart rate straps, preset resistance levels and longer foot treadles.



About Bowflex TreadClimber

Bowflex TreadClimber offers numerous advantages to users as it is designed to provide users with the combination of a stair climber, an elliptical trainer and a treadmill in a single quality machine. Its smallest model is very compact and a portable. Bowflex Treadclimber is considered to be innovative with 3-in-1 motion that can burn lots of calories. It also has four beneficial functions including burning calories, speed, time as well as distance. The product has built-in indicators which are the climb and the calories burned. Users do not need to plug in the equipment in an outlet or use electricity to power the machine. It also guarantees low joint impact making it great for preventing injuries and good for recovery when exercising.



“If you are choosing between Bowflex TreadClimber and a regular old treadmill..Go with the Treadclimber. The Treadclimber will give you better results and should be easier on your joints”, said KingWilder, one of the product reviewers.



For more information on Bowflex Treadclimber reviews, visit the site http://bowflextreadclimberreviewsaz.com”">Bowflex TreadClimber Reviews.