Fitness Professional Sara Dean Launches 6-Week Pregnancy Weight Loss Program

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- With the growing awareness to stay health conscious, new mothers often try hard to lose their baby belly once they deliver. However, the responsibility and demands of a new born often drown the need for self care among mothers. In such a situation, Fitness Professional Sara Dean's 6-week pregnancy weight loss program can help new mothers get back to shape post pregnancy in a healthy way.



At the launch of the program, Sara Dean, Owner of Fit Healthy Moms said, "Mothers often forget themselves once their child comes into the picture. As a result, they lose their confidence and are do not to feel good about themselves because they are unable shed the baby belly. Through my program, I can guarantee to bring back the vibrancy and smile on the faces of new mothers who want to become a healthy person."



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The six week program has detailed steps on how much to exercise, the amount of time to be spent on work outs, the simple yet effective diet plan that can help reduce a baby belly and unwanted fat in a mother's body. What makes this program effective is the 7 secrets that Sara Dean implements as part of the 6-week regime. This weight loss program is inclusive of six work out CDs, two core work out CDs, one daily journal and a nutrition manual available at an exclusive rate of $67.



Interestingly, the 6-week pregnancy weight loss program offers options for those mothers who follow a vegetarian diet. The program also ensures that the detailed workout program of 15-30 minutes daily which is inclusive of cardio, strength training and metabolic condition. In addition, the only investment a new mother has to do is on finding the time to do the work outs as prescribed by Sara Dean.



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Fitness Professional Sara Dean's 6-week pregnancy weight loss program has been such a massive success, that the 60 day 100% money back guarantee offered by her has never been taken up by any of her clients. With just a one-time investment of $67, new mothers can build their body, regain their confidence and become a whole new person.



About Sara Dean

Sara Dean has been in the health fitness industry since 2003. An active professional, Sara owns a website Fit Healthy Moms, giving feasible solutions to shed post pregnancy weight. She also runs Sync Fitness, a personal training camp and Boot camp business. Her expertise in the business and her impeccable professional advice has made her the most sought after fitness professional in Seattle, Washington



To Read full customers testimonials and To Download Sara Dean “6-Week Pregnancy Weight Loss Program” Visit: http://esolverpoint.com/6weekpregnancyweightloss



For more information, please contact

Patricia Dean,

Owner, Fit Healthy Moms

Email: admin@esolverpoint.com

Website: http://esolverpoint.com/6weekpregnancyweightloss