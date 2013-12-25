Guildford, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- Fitness Professionals Announce Launch of “All Fit & Well” Event



The first “All Fit & Well” event has been announced for Sunday, January 19th, 2014, at the Holiday Inn Guildford, Surrey. This unique, all-day event is geared towards fitness professionals and enthusiasts of all levels. The event is designed to deliver credible information, and to provide networking between peers, industry suppliers and practitioners. “All Fit & Well” has been created by a group of fitness industry experts and professional event organisers with a wealth of knowledge and experience.



Chris Walton, Programme Director for the event, has been managing much of the content and setting the agenda for industry speakers and presenters. “Our mission is to provide individuals with the opportunity to broaden their knowledge and dispel myths about fitness & well-being to enable learning about what simple lifestyle changes can be applied to look and feel better,” explains Walton. “This is a 'cannot miss' event if you are serious about learning how to achieve optimal fat loss results, through exercise and nutrition, while becoming healthier than you've ever been.” Walton currently works with LOC (Leaders in Oncology Care), on their living well programme.



No matter what gender, age, current fitness levels or understanding about nutrition or training, the “All Fit & Well” event will have something for everyone to help change life for the better. As well as fitness enthusiasts that want to improve their knowledge, “All Fit & Well” is for anyone who wants to:



-start their journey to look, feel & perform better

-lose weight – fat or inches!

-learn about how a healthy lifestyle can help to manage conditions such as diabetes and diseases such as cancer

-find out how to start a safe training and easy nutrition programme for that personal challenge – be it a fun run, cycle race, swimathon, fitness challenge, half or full marathon etc.

-know more about what exercise is safe Pre & Post natal.



The expert speakers that have been confirmed for this event have a wealth of experience and a long list of athletes and celebrities that they have helped to achieve their performance and physique goals. These include World Heavy Weight Champion Boxer David Haye, Formula One driver Jenson Button, The London Welsh Rugby Team, Olympic Gold Medallist Rower James Cracknell, Movie Star Gerard Butler, Harry Potter Star Emma Watson, TV Superstar Damian Lewis, TV Presenters Kate Garraway and Ben Shepherd and former Radio 1 DJ Chris Moyles. On a daily basis, these experts help everyday people achieve their health and fitness goals and create realistic, achievable programmes for long term nutrition and performance.



Part of the event will feature networking where attendees can connect with local fitness business owners and personal trainers. Health check appointments will be available throughout the day as well. For information on the agenda, speakers bios, promotional opportunities and ticket prices please visit the event website: www.allfitandwell.co.uk



About All Fit & Well

All Fit & Well is an event for fitness professionals and enthusiasts of all levels, designed to deliver credible information and provide networking between peers and industry suppliers and practitioners. All Fit & Well is brought to you by a group of fitness industry experts and professional event organisers with a wealth of knowledge and experience.



For Immediate Release

Contact: Samantha Allwork

Tel: 07795 566282



sam.allwork@allfitandwell.co.uk



Website: www.AllFitandWell.co.uk

Follow the event: Facebook.com/AllFitandWell

Twitter: @AllFitWell