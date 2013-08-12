Fitness Rebates Offers Free Shipping on Select Premium Products

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Alex Schelowski, owner of Fitness Rebates, announced that the firm is offering free shipping and 32 percent off Platinum Hydro Builder Vanilla Bean Protein Powder. The premier provider of health and fitness deals is committed to locating the most highly sought discount treadmills, bodybuilding supplements and garments for those who lead an active lifestyle.



“Whether you’re looking to burn fat or build muscle, you’ll always get a great deal with Fitness Rebates,” said Schelowski. “We source out the best deals on a variety of fitness related products, including supplements, workout DVDs, treadmills and ellipticals. We also have fitness rebates on T-shirts and hoodies.”



Staying healthy and losing weight doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Fitness Rebates offers daily deals, discounts and coupons on the trusted, name brand products consumers need to achieve their fitness goals. Individuals can choose from an array of equipment, ranging from pedometers and handheld weights to discount treadmills and benches. Electronic activity and sleep trackers allow users to monitor exercise levels, sleep habits, calories burned and day-to-day progress.



When embarking on any exercise or diet program, it’s essential to obtain the proper nutrition to keep the body functioning at optimum levels. Fitness Rebates providers consumers with significant savings on an extensive number of dietary supplements to assist in maintaining joint and overall health, burning fat and building lean muscle.



Having the appropriate apparel and footwear is necessary for any fitness regimen and can help avoid injuries. Fitness Rebates has hoodies and T-shirts in multiple sizes and colors for a fashionable look that’s also practical. Visitors to the site take advantage of deals on exercise DVDs, eBooks, garments and shoes, a selection of supplemental drinks and accessories for men and women.



Fans can follow Fitness Rebates on Facebook, Twitter and Google Plus, along with Pinterest, YouTube, and Instagram. Visitors can register to receive updates and new deals via RSS feed as they’re added.



The free shipping and discount offered on Platinum Hydro Builder Vanilla Bean Protein Powder is just one of the ways Fitness Rebates is helping people save money on their health and fitness needs. The firm offers bodybuilding supplements, discount treadmills and fitness deals on a wide variety of products to assist customers attain the body to which they aspire, allowing them to live the lifestyle they desire.



For more information, visit the website at http://www.fitnessrebates.com.

Contact: fitnessrebates@yahoo.com