Fitness Time Launches New 'Join Our Team' Section

Sunny Isles Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Fitness Time, a Sunny Isles Gym, has added a new section for job applicants on its official website at FitnessTimeFL.com. The new "Join Our Team" page allows users to conveniently sign up for employment opportunities online.



Prospective associates only need to fill out an onsite form with their name, contact number, desired position, and experience. The effortless process provides considerable accessibility to all potential candidates, which in turn reflects Fitness Time’s mission to be as welcoming and accommodating a workplace as possible. In light of the fitness center’s rapid growth and popularity, its expected to receive many applications.



Similarly, the website features detailed profiles on several of the facility’s professional personal trainers, with information on their respective backgrounds, personalities, credentials, and other relevant facts. This engaging feature allows clients to make informed decisions about their choice of trainer while providing a general idea of the company’s employment standards.



Fitness Time consists of a full-service and state-of-the-art fitness center designed to offer an innovative and individualized approach to client’s health needs. Its comprehensive fitness facility includes a variety of high-end exercise equipment, which is regularly maintained and updated, as well as specially-designed spaces intended to facilitate diverse workout routines.



In order to promote comfort and accommodate clients of various fitness levels, the facility offers amenities that include flat screen televisions, personal lockers, showers stocked with grooming products, and newly installed dry heat saunas. Fitness Time also makes an explicit effort to be responsive to the specific needs and feedback of individual clients.