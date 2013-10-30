Fitness Time Launches New Trainer Section on Website

Sunny Isles Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Fitness Time, a Sunny Isles Gym, has added a trainer section to its official website at FitnessTimeFL.com. The new page features detail profiles on several of the facility’s professional personal trainers, with information on their respective backgrounds, personalities, credentials, and other relevant facts.



This engaging feature was launched to allow clients to make informed decisions about their choice of trainer. It also reflects Fitness Time’s formal mission to be as welcoming and accommodating to clients as possible.



In a similar vein, Fitness Time recently launched an active blog through which it provides updates on new services, promotions, facility upgrades, and the like. Overall, efforts such as the user-friendly website and complimentary two-day guest pass confirm the firm’s express commitment to promoting wellness among its community.



Fitness Time consists of a full-service and state-of-the-art fitness center designed to offer an innovative and individualized approach to client’s health needs. Its comprehensive fitness facility includes a variety of high-end exercise equipment, which is regularly maintained and updated, as well as specially-designed spaces intended to facilitate diverse workout routines.



In order to promote comfort and accommodate clients of various fitness levels, the facility offers amenities that include flat screen televisions, personal lockers, showers stocked with grooming products, and newly installed dry heat saunas. Fitness Time also makes an explicit effort to be responsive to the specific needs and feedback of individual clients.