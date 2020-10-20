Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- The global 'fitness tracker market size' is expected to reach USD 91.98 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of wearable devices among the young population will significantly bolster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled "Fitness Tracker Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Device Type (Smart Watches, Fitness Bands, Smart Glasses, Smart Clothing, and Others), By Application (Heart Rate Tracking, Sleep Measurement, Glucose Measurement, Sports, Running, Cycling Tracking), By Distribution Channel (Online, Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027" the market size stood at USD 30.41 billion in 2019



Preferencefor Fitness During Pandemic to PositivelySway Market



The occurrence of COVID-19 has caused disturbance to the business of fitness trackers because of the interruption triggered in manufacturing, production, shipment, and sales of these products. However, the ongoing development of technologically advanced products by OEMs will cater to the demand for fitness amid the coronavirus epidemic. For Instance, Fitbit announced the launch of an innovative tracker, Fitbit Charge 4. The new device will assist and offer support to customers at home during this time. Moreover, Fitbit is also providing a free 90-day trial and access to premium content, thus leading to more premium subscribers. Similarly, the growing demand for fitness products during COVID-19 will improve sales of fitness trackers through online mediums, hence boosting the market. Besides, the enormous



Global Fitness Tracker Market Segmentation :



By Device Type

- Smart Watches

- Fitness Band

- Smart Glasses

- Smart Clothing

- Others



By Application

- Heart Rate Tracking

- Sleep Measurement

- Glucose Measurement

- Sports

- Running

- Cycling Tracking



By Distribution Channel

- Online

- Retail

- Others

By Geography



- North America

o By Device Type

o By Application

o By Distribution Channel

o By Country



An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :



The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



For more information visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/fitness-tracker-market-103358



Market Driver:



Sedentary Lifestyle of People to Spur Market Demand



The growing health issues such as obesity, lack of sleep, diabetes, and others because of the present deskbound generation will simultaneously create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The growing emphasis on health and fitness to prevent major health conditions is expected to bode well for the market. The rising awareness



About the importance of a healthy lifestyle will subsequently fuel the demand for fitness products, thus enabling the growth of the market. Additionally, an escalation in gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts has potentially spurred lucrative opportunities for the market.



Significant Development:

October 2019: Fitbit signed a partnership agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb-Pfizer alliance to address gaps in atrial fibrillation detection to accelerate diagnosis.



The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Fitness Tracker Market:

- Gramin Ltd (Kansas, United States)

- Apple Inc (California, United States)

- Fitbit, Inc. (California, United States)

- Pebble Technology Corp (California, United States)

- (Suwon-si, South Korea)

- Google Inc. (California, United States)

- Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. (Beijing, China)

- Jawbone (California, United States)

- Nike (Oregon, United States)

- Other Players



