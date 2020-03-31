Fitness Trackers Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2017–2023 - Fitbit, Samsung, Xiaomi, Jawbone, Nike

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- The global fitness trackers market size was valued at $17,907 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $62,128 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period.



Fitness trackers are devices used to track and monitor fitness-related data such as calorie consumption, distance covered, heartbeat rate, sleep duration, sweat rate, and body temperature. These devices are wirelessly synced with a smartphone or a computer. They are incorporated with software and sensors to enhance the connectivity to share and exchange data. They are widely used in sports and fitness centres to monitor fitness and health-related parameters.



Major Key Players of the Fitness Trackers Market are:

Fitbit, Samsung, Xiaomi, Jawbone, Nike, Adidas, Misfit Wearables, Shenzhen Motto Electronics Co. Ltd., Google LLP, and Apple. Inc.



Get sample copy of "Fitness Trackers Market" at: https://bit.ly/3avzaJ3



The global fitness trackers market is currently growing at a significant rate, owing to the increase in the use of fitness trackers among the young population. In addition, upsurge in disposable income and an increase in expenditure on wearable technology propel the growth of the fitness trackers market. Moreover, advancements in technology, an increase in health consciousness among consumers, and rise in demand for fitness trackers from fitness centres are some key factors driving the overall market growth. However, high costs of these devices, data theft risk, and rise in competition from local players hamper the fitness trackers market growth.



The report segments the global fitness trackers industry on the basis of device type, display type, sales channel, compatibility, and geography. Based on device type, the market is categorized into fitness bands, smartwatches, and others. By display type, it is classified into the monochrome display and coloured display. In terms of sales channel, it is divided into online and offline. Depending on compatibility, it is classified into iOS, android, windows, Tizen, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major Types of Fitness Trackers Market covered are:

Fitness Bands,

Smartwatch, and Others



Major Applications of Fitness Trackers Market covered are:

Online and Offline



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Fitness Trackers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Fitness Trackers market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Fitness Trackers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Fitness Trackers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://bit.ly/2Uug28M



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Fitness Trackers Market Size

2.2 Fitness Trackers Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Fitness Trackers Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Fitness Trackers Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Fitness Trackers Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of entering into Fitness Trackers Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Fitness Trackers Sales by Product

4.2 Global Fitness Trackers Revenue by Product

4.3 Fitness Trackers Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Fitness Trackers Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://bit.ly/39uQmgz



In the end, Fitness Trackers industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Growth Insight

Market Growth Insight 100% Subsidiary of Exltech Solutions India, is a one-stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 30000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide-ranging analysis and latest industry trends.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketgrowthinsight.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/