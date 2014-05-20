Fitness Website Now Offers Breast Cancer Awareness T-Shirts

Stanhope, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- A popular website that offers fitness-related deals and coupons from a variety of retailers is announcing the sale of a new “Lift Away Cancer” breast cancer awareness t-shirt.



Fitness Rebates (FitnessRebates.com) is offering a brand new breast cancer awareness t-shirt on eBay for only $9.99 plus shipping, with 10 percent of each auction to be donated to the Susan G Komen foundation via eBay’s Giving Works. Fitness Rebates’ new breast cancer awareness t-shirts can be viewed and purchased at http://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_trksid=p2050601.m570.l1313.TR0.TRC0.H0.Xfitness+rebates+lift+away+cancer&_nkw=fitness+rebates+lift+away+cancer&_sacat=0&_from=R40.



The black, basic tees are short-sleeved and made from 100 percent cotton. Each shirt features the “Lift Away Cancer” Fitness Rebates logo.



"At Fitness Rebates, we care passionately about fighting breast cancer,” said Alex Schelowski, owner of Fitness Rebates. “We’re very proud to support the Susan G. Komen Foundation in the fight to end breast cancer. Our stylish new fitness t-shirts offer an affordable way for fitness enthusiasts to help raise awareness of this disease.”



eBay Giving Works (www.eBayGivingWorks.com) connects people with the causes they care about by offering convenient and trusted ways to give to their favorite nonprofits while on eBay. To date, eBay sellers and buyers have raised over $300 million through eBay Giving Works since 2003.



About Fitness Rebates

Fitness Rebates provides daily fitness deals on supplements, treadmills, elliptical trainers, exercise bikes, gym memberships, eBooks, workout DVDs and more. They have a variety of fitness rebates logo t-shirts and hoodies available for sale on eBay and on their own website.



Learn more about Fitness Rebates’ new “Lift Away Cancer” breast cancer awareness fitness t-shirts at http://www.fitnessrebates.com/lift-away-cancer-breast-cancer-awareness-fitness-rebates-gymwear-available-now. Follow Fitness Rebates on Facebook, Google+, Pinterest, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.



PRESS RELEASE



Contact:

Alex Schelowski,

862.432.2445

admin@fitnessrebates.com