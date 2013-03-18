FitnessDateClub.Com, an International Dating Site for Singles Interested in Fitness and Sports

Goteborg, Sweden -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- According to an survey carried out by the Swedish government agency for statistics, 41% of all singles are regularly training at gyms and fitness centers. Similar figures may apply to many other countries throughout the world. The conclusion is that fitness and dating may become an increasingly popular combination. An astonishing fact is that there are generally more singles in gyms than in pubs!



A physical activity can ignite the love spark



The advantages in using a gym, fitness center or sports club as a platform for your dating activities can be:



- Common interests and activities among the people at the same place.

- Training creates a better self confidence. Making new friends and contacts may become easier for formerly shy people.

- Men and women wear less clothes. The "body language" adds to the forms of communication.



Fitness Date Club



FitnessDateClub.com is an increasingly popular dating community that specializes in health minded singles throughout the world. Currently most members are living in the USA, United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden and South Africa. It is created by former full time musician Martin Dagger following his own experiences on the dating scene in USA and Sweden.



”Energy for Your Body & Soul(mate)”



A newly opened blog on Fitness Date Club will have articles about training tips, fitness activities, nutrition, wellness, and more. So whether your fitness passion is yoga, running, bodybuilding, cycling or some other exercise activity, you are more likely to find a workout partner or a life partner on this online dating site than just about anywhere else. If you are focused on living an active, healthy life, what better way is there than to have a significant other who feels the same way.



Inspiring dating activities



Some common fitness dating activities throughout the world that may inspire you and your date:



- Tennis, golf, badminton and other similar sports.

- Walking in the wild nature for a couple of hours, instead of just taking a stroll in the park.

- Kayaking. If you don't own a kayak there are plenty of kayak rental spots in Sweden and other countries.

- Indoor rock climbing. Increasingly popular in high school and university campuses.

- Ice skating. Lots of fun even for beginners. If your date tends to fall just catch her/him in your arms!

- Bicycle hiking. Combine it with a picnic!

- Young Norwegians often spend a date by "gå på tur" which means ”going on a tour” or taking a crosscountry ski trip just outside the city. Sharing a physical exercise and a nature experience together can be very inspiring, especially if you have a sparkling winter landscape nearby!



