Fittagious, LLC Introduces a New Natural Cholesterol Reducer to Its Inventory

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Fittagious, a renowned nutrition sports supplements company, has recently introduced Choledrene 90ct to its inventory. Manufactured by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, Choledrene 90ct is known to be among the most effective and natural cholesterol reducers.



The cholesterol reducing pills in Choledrene 90ct helps support cholesterol levels that are within normal range. It further promotes endothelial defense and has advanced lipid control complex. Another action of Choledrene is to reduce the production of cells so that the blood can race through with no resistance. It can also inhibit the formation of clots, which proves to be the main reason for the increase in cholesterol.



Originally priced at $49.95, Fittagious is now offering Choledrene 90ct for only $22.49. Customers can order the product directly via Fittagious safe online store, which is secured with the foremost encryption techniques. Customers can make their payments via VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, as well as PayPal. Furthermore, the company charges no sales tax on the products for any state, except California.



Apart from cholesterol reducers, Fittagious also offers other range of branded nutritional supplements, which includes, immune system booster vitamins, cholesterol reducers, weight gain and loss, vascular dilators, digestive enzymes, joint support, pre and post workout nutrition, protein, liver support, dietary supplements etc.



The company further ensures its customers to provide them a qualitative range of exercise supplements in the most affordable prices. Customers can also visit Fittagious to read and access the most efficient fitness information and tools. The store provides them with articles, music, videos, and the updates over latest fit events.



About Fittagious, LLC

Fittagious is a renowned company designed to fulfill all one’s sport supplement and nutrition needs. The company serves their clients with the best and latest nutrients and supplements launched. Fittagious online portal offers valuable information to customers regarding health and how to spice up their sex life. Numerous customers have benefited from their products and articles. The company is proud to provide products that offer good health to their customers.



For more information, visit https://www.fittagious.com/



Or Call Toll Free: 1-855-FITTAGIOUS