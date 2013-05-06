Fittagious.net Offers Huge Discount on CytoS: Cytomax 16.9oz Citrus 12ct

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Fittagious, the renowned nutrients and bodybuilding supplements online supplier, is now offering a whopping discount on consumer’s favorite CytoS: Cytomax 16.9oz Citrus 12ct. The product provides a healthy sports drink choice to people who work out, thus making this product a favorite exercise supplement, too.



A representative from this muscle enhancer supplement store Fittagious said, “Cytomax Sports Performance Drink delivers energy faster and more efficiently than many sports drinks. The Advanced Carbohydrate System (ACS), which incorporates multiple carbohydrate energy sources including our proprietary, acid-buffering alpha-L-Polylactate, takes advantage of the body's natural ability to transport and deliver different energy sources (carbohydrates) through multiple unique pathways.”



“Other sports drinks containing fewer energy sources are not able to deliver as much energy over the same time interval as Cytomax. While this product offers to be a good sports drink, it should not be treated as medicine,” he further added.



The product contains essential nutrient and minerals such Purified Water, Maltodextrin, Crystalline Fructose, Dextrose (Glucose), Alpha-L-Polylactate, Malic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Phosphoric Acid, Natural Flavors, Phosphoric Acid, Cellulose Gum, Potassium Citrate etc. that makes this product not just a healthy sports drink but a good mood enhancer product as well.



The company also offers sports supplement and drinks from leading manufacturers at a discounted price. Customers can purchase securely from their online portal or through their retail store in Portland, Oregon. The company accepts payment through credit/debit cards, Discover, PayPal and the payment made is safe and secure.



About Fittagious, LLC

Fittagious is a renowned company designed to fulfill all of your sport supplement and nutrition needs. The company serves their clients with the best and latest nutrients and supplements launched. Fittagious online portal offers valuable information to customers regarding health and how to spice up their sex life. Numerous customers have benefited from their products and articles. The company is proud to provide products that offer good health to their customers.



For more visit: https://www.fittagious.net/

Or Call Toll Free: 1-855-FITTAGIOUS