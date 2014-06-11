Five Daily Skin Care Essentials Highlighted by Dr Barry Lycka in Latest Video

Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Five daily skin care essentials are the subject of this week’s short video from Edmonton cosmetic dermatologist, Dr Barry Lycka.



In his latest video, Dr Lycka highlights the five items that he, and other dermatologists, consider to be ‘non-negotiable’ if a person wants to have healthier and better looking skin.



He talks about the benefits from the daily use of :

- sunscreen,

- exfoliation, either at home or at the office of a dermatologist or skin care professional through a chemical peel or microdermabrasion

- retinols

- oxidants – particularly Vitamin C

- peptides



This video is part of a mini-series of videos about skin care and skin health, part of Dr Lycka’s ongoing series of cosmetic surgery educational videos known as YourCosmeticDoctor.tv.



About Dr Barry A.S. Lycka

Barry A. S. Lycka, Edmonton based Cosmetic Dermatologist, is one of North America's foremost authorities on cosmetic surgery, skin cancer surgery, reconstructive surgery and laser surgery of the skin. He produces a weekly video blog to provide an unbiased source of credible information on cosmetic surgery.



He also broadcasts the Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today internet talk radio show on webtalkradio dot net, as an un-biased and detailed source of credible information on cosmetic surgery. He interviews world-leading experts, gets the inside story on the controversial aspects of cosmetic surgery and uncovers & explains new techniques and products.



For further information on this series or any other questions relating to Cosmetic Dermatology, Dr Lycka can be contacted via his website barrylyckamd.com or by telephone at his Edmonton office.